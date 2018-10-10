NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) - Planet Fitness makes it easy to get in shape and affordable.

We are joined by Mike Katz, Planet Fitness Owner to tell you about their October Promotion. The benefits of Planet Fitness membership with free fitness training with every membership and club amenities.

The October promotion is $5 down and $10 per month and there is no commitment.

Fitness training is dependent on what body part you would like to work on. The trainer will not only show you around but, they also facilitate small group training sessions. They offer very quick and easy workout. The 30 minute circuit workout was designed for people on the go.

"We will seek to perfect this safe, energetic environment, where everyone feels accepted and respected."

Check out: PlanetFitness.com

*October promotion expires October 12th.