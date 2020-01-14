Breaking News
by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The holidays are over, a new year has begun, and many people are making resolutions for 2019.

Planet Fitness wants to make sure you stay on track.  Stacy Dillard, Regional Manager joins us to tell us about their January promotion.

Right now, they have their January promotion, $.20 down, $10.00 a month, no commitment. Offer ends Thursday, January 16.

Planet Fitness Judgement Free atmosphere helps you achieve your fitness goals – whatever they may be.

