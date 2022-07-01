Most people think of Ski Mt. Southington for winter sports like skiing or snowboarding, but there are all kinds of private events taking place there during the off-season. Think corporate meetings, birthday parties, large picnics and weddings.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with Brian McCloskey, Guest Services and Marketing Manager for Ski Mount Southington, who spoke about some of the gatherings taking place at his venue.

When tying the knot, some couples prefer a formal, traditional environment for the big event, while others want their wedding to be in a rustic, fun and laid-back setting. If you fall into the latter group, you might want to check out The Mountain Room at Mt. Southington.

Planning to hold your ceremony outdoors? The spacious grounds at Mt. Southington can be set up

to your liking with chairs and a decorative pergola, with the rolling hills as a stunning backdrop. You can even make your entrance to the cocktail hour while sitting on the ski lift!



There is a spacious outdoor patio adjacent to The Mountain Room, which is an indoor, air-conditioned reception space that can accommodate up to 200 guests, and includes an 18’x 18′ dance floor.

The Mountain Room is an inviting space with warm wood accents, lofted ceilings and arching beams. This large reception room offers floor to ceiling windows, giving guests a beautiful viewof the mountain.

Watch this interview to learn more about planning an event at Mt. Southington.

For more information about The Mountain Room at Mt. Southington, visit https://events.mountsouthington.com/weddings

To schedule a visit, contact Andrea 860.628.0954 (x216) | andrea@mountsouthington.com