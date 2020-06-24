Pop-up drive-in movies return at Mystic Luxury Cinema

(WTNH)– We’re talking about movies and how you can watch them here in Connecticut.

The Owner of Mystic Luxury Cinema in Olde Mistick Village, Bill Dougherty, says it will reopen on Friday, July 17th.

Mystic Pop-Up Drive In returns this weekend with Mamma Mia! and Remember The Titans. Gates will open at 7 p.m. The show will begin at 8:45 p.m. It will costs $40 per car.

Each car will receive two free passes to the Mystic Luxury Cinemas.

Proceeds will be donated to Ben French and the French family to assist with the medical costs due to a serious injury Ben sustained in early May.

You can learn more over at www.mysticluxurycinemas.com.