Porter and Chester Institute is hiring

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If you’re looking for a career change or for a new job, there are many opportunities at Porter & Chester Institute.
Here with the details is CEO and President Jim Bologa.
The following question are covered:
- Why is there a high demand for new instructors at PCI?
- What are some of the career opportunities at PCI?
- What qualifications or background does someone need to have to work for PCI?
- Why do people make the transition from working in their trade to become an instructor?
- Tell us about the background of some of your current instructors and why experience in the skilled trade they are teaching is so important?
- What is the “Find a Career Friday Virtual Webinar” about?
To learn more, click here.