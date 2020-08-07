Porter and Chester Institute: Ready to educate

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As CT Style remains on hiatus, we continue to showcase the best of CT!

Back to school is right around the corner, and of course there will be some changes when it comes to higher education.

Here from Porter and Chester Institute is President and CEO Jim Bologa.

The following questions are covered:

How are new students learning in campus or online?

What are the protocols PCI is taking for school safety?

Are you accepting new enrollments? If so, how does someone apply or visit your school?

Have you had a start since the COVID-19, what was the process?

When is the next start?

For more information, click here or call (800) 870-6789.



