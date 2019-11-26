Porter and Chester Institute teaching skills that are in demand

WATERBURY, Conn. (WTNH) At Porter and Chester Institute students are learning valuable skills of many kinds. Skills that will translate to not just jobs, but careers.

“Right now I will tell you it’s a great time to go into any one of these programs because there is a tremendous, tremendous demand from the employer side looking for folks that are graduating from our school” says Porter and Chester Institute President and Chief Executive Officer James Bologa.

The institute has six locations in Connecticut with various types of programs at each campus. The traditional trades are taught such as electrical, HVAC (heating, ventilation, air conditioning and refrigeration) and plumbing. In addition there are programs for automotive, computers, CADD (computer-aided drafting and design), cosmetology, dental assisting, medical assisting, medical billing and coding, and practical nursing.

“The teachers are very knowledgeable. They’ve had plenty of years of experience so when they talk to you, you fell like you’re getting first-hand experience but also knowledge of the book” says licensed practical nursing student Jessica Acevedo.

That LPN program is in high demand due to the aging population says Bologa and is expected to grow 22 percent through 2020.

Students of all ages attend day and evening classes at Porter and Chester Institute.

“I’d encourage everyone to go to Porter and Chester dot edu and there you’ll be able to find the future open houses that we’ve having as well as career fairs. Classes start January 20th for our winter term” says Bologa.