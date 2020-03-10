Porter Chester Institute: Dental Assisting Program

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Dental assistants are an essential part of the dental practice all year long, but they get a special week dedicated to them for all the great service.



Joining us President and CEO of Porter and Chester Institute, Jim Bologa along with Dental Assisting Education Supervisor, Donna Puzycki to share how to get into this line of work.

Porter Chester Institute offers training that prepares you to work in today’s dental office by giving you practical content, hands-on training, experience, soft skills and more!

Check out Porter and Chester Institute’s open house on March 14 and March 28 to register, click here.

Not sure what you want to do? Click here, for a free career training readiness quiz.