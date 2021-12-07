Power Your Holiday with a Registered Dietitian’s Favorite Food & Drink Recommendations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s the most wonderful time of year–and while the holidays are meant to enjoy, many of us often over-indulge in the food department.
Well, our guest today is here to help. Registered Dietitian Dana White has tips on how to power through the holidays.
The following are covered:
- What’s your first tip for staying healthy this season without sacrificing taste?
- What oils do you recommend cooking with to keep us on track?
- What are some tips for breakfast foods?
Foods Covered:
Genova Premium Tuna https://www.genovaseafood.com
Pompeian Smooth Extra Virgin Olive Oil https://pompeian.com
The Strong Inside, proteins from milk TheStrongInside.com