Premier Subaru opens new dealership in Branford

BRANFORD, Conn. (WTNH) A visit to the brand new Premiere Subaru in Branford is an experience in itself. All of the basics of a modern auto dealership are there as well as some unique features enhancing the customer experience. The 40,000 square foot dealership features two customer waiting areas. One has a fireplace and large screen television with plenty of seating. The other area has large glass windows overlooking the service department, where people can actually see technicians working on their vehicles.

Premiere Subaru President and General Manager Bob Alvine says they did not want to hide their service department in the back of the new building. “I’m proud of our team and I wanted our customers to see that pride and be able to see what we’re doing with their vehicles,” Alvine said. “Subaru brand at the end of this year will celebrate the eleventh year of record sales. No car company has ever had that before,” he adds.

The new facility has all of the latest environmentally-friendly features which include two unique walls covered with moss. The unique display was done by a Connecticut company to look like the topography of northern New England as seen from the sky, from a pilot’s perspective. A good friend of Alvine’s was a pilot who enjoyed flying over New England. That friend lost his battle with cancer at a young age. The moss walls are displays in his memory.

There is also a vintage Subaru collection on display. Alvine didn’t realize it at the time but he outbid comedian Jerry Seinfeld for one of the vehicles, a vintage brown Subaru Brat. Another unique Subaru model is a small firetruck that was formerly used by firefighters in Kobi, Japan. At the other end of the spectrum is the brand new Ascent SUV, now part of the Subaru selections. Alvine says Subaru was cautious in bringing a larger model to the market. “They really wanted to study all of the competitive vehicles in the marketplace and come out with a class leading in the seven and eight passenger vehicle so it’s really cool,” Alvine said.

Premiere Subaru is about more than selling vehicles, they also generously give back to the community. Alvine learned about Camp Rising Sun when an employee’s child attended. It is a camp for children and teenagers with cancer. Over the last five years Premier Subaru has donated roughly $242,000 to the camp. The camp’s director says these donations are invaluable. “We have over 130 volunteers and our donors have allowed us to never have to tell a kid that you can’t come to camp because we can’t afford to have you there,” says Shaun Heffernan, Director of Camp Rising Sun. And Alvine says he hopes to present the biggest check yet to the camp this year.