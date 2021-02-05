Prepare for life’s new chapter with ‘Strategies 4 Retirement’

SHELTON, Conn. (WTNH)– Retirement is a time to finally take a step back and enjoy that money you’ve worked so hard for, but creating the right financial plan to manage your assets can be tough. That’s where Strategies 4 Retirement comes in to help you worry less, and live more.

“What sets us apart from other financial advisors is we really like educating our clients,” says S4R CEO Michael Lehrhaupt. “We like our clients to understand the options that they have.”

Michael and his wife Laura own and operate the financial planning company, bringing over 25 years of financial experience to their clients.

“It is so important to us for our clients to feel assured and relaxed and calm,” says Vice President Laura Lehrhaupt. “They know that their retirement accounts, and any of their accounts actually, are in good hands and in a safe place.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside to learn more about S4R’s Five Core Principles!