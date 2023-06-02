New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – Solar energy has become more popular in recent years. Today it’s commonplace to drive through a neighborhood and see solar panels on many rooftops.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Shawn Roby, CEO of Prime Energy Solar, to discuss why so many people are considering changing the way they use and generate electricity.

Watch this interview and learn about Sean’s company, and how investing in a solar energy system could really help out your budget. Sean answers the following questions:

What is the biggest benefit in converting to solar energy?



What type of products and services does Prime offer?



How much can a homeowner expect to save when they go solar?



What comes with the purchase of a solar package?



How is Prime different from other solar companies out there?

Where will solar be in the next twenty years?

How many homes and buildings will have been converted to renewables nationwide?

You can learn more at PrimeenergySolar.com or call 203-701-6518 for more information.