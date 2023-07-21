NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) Solar energy is gaining popularity. The question is, could it be the right choice for your home? CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko was joined in the studio by Sean Roby, CEO of Prime Energy Solar, to discuss the benefits of converting your home to solar.

Sean like to tell clients, “Solar Makes Sense,” and in this interview, he tells our viewers why, as he

answers the following questions:

What is the most important thing a homeowner should never invest in?

Why is energy independence the most important thing to all homeowners?

What is the biggest incentive to a homeowner converting to solar?

How much do homeowners typically get paid to go solar?

What Products and services are you currently offering to homeowners?

Can you tell us about Prime Energy Solar’s business services and warranty?

To learn more or get a free price quote, visit www.primeenergysolar.com or call 1-475-271-1472