Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show opens this Thursday at the Norwalk Cove Marina

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Progressive Insurance Norwalk Boat Show opens this Thursday at the Norwalk Cove Marina offering buyers and dreamers alike the chance to check out the latest boats and marine technology.

Joining us is Executive Director of CT Marine Trades Association Kathleen Burns with what you can expect.

There are luxury yachts to entry-level boats, something for everyone. The boat show features 300 boats for every budget and lifestyle. If you’re not buying, there is still lots of fun to be had on the water at the show!

Super Thursday gives you deeper discounts and special offers for one-day-only – like free fuel credits, engine discounts, boating getaway deals and more. They also have $5 admission after 5pm!

