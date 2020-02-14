ProHealth Physicians Cardiologist with tips on being heart healthy

Danbury, Conn. (WTNH) The doctors at ProHealth Physicians Cardiology do more than treat heart conditions. They are devoted to helping their patients prevent heart disease through screening and checkups while providing heart healthy advice.

Doctor Evan Levine works with his patients on lowering blood pressure without medication. He advises them to lose weight, lower their salt intake. Avoiding deli meats is one way, and Dr. Levine says eating foods rich with potassium can lower sodium levels.

“Avadacos, bananas, citrus fruits can actually reduce your sodium intake” says Dr. Levine.

And Dr. Levine advises his cardiac patients to use caution on taking asprin and other pain relievers. “Medications like Advil and Motrin, we call them NSAIDS, can actually reduce the blood flow to the kidneys that can cause fluid retention and ultimately raise your blood pressure,” adds Dr. Levine. Instead he recommends that patients with hypertension use Tylenol.

As for asprin, Dr. Levine says many people take it daily to avoid having a first heart attack without realizing that that it carries a risk of causing bleeding. He recommends it for his high-risk patients between the ages of 50 and 60. He recommends talking with your doctor first.

Doctor Levine also has thought on stress tests. “Low risk patients who may want a stress test to make sure everything is ok may end up with a falsely abnormal study and then having an invasive procedure that was not necessary,” says Dr. Levine. He says that ProHealth Physicians Cardiology perform routine tests, like stress tests, in their office so that the patient is not charged a “facility fee.”