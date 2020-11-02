ProHealth Physicians offers safe solutions to keep up with routine care during COVID-19 pandemic

NEWTOWN, Conn. (WTNH)– The COVID-19 pandemic has caused many people to fall behind on vital routine healthcare, but doctors at ProHealth Physicians say it’s more important than ever to prioritize your next visit.

“The patients that are most at risk are the ones with chronic health issues –such as the diabetics, people with heart disease, people with respiratory issues,” said Dr. Allen Davis of ProHealth’s Newtown office. “If those conditions are left uncontrolled and they were to catch Coronavirus, they would have a much worse outcome with the disease.”

He adds that the need for preventive care has never been greater, even for those without chronic illness.

“During this pandemic, care should not be put on hold,” he said. “Stress and anxiety levels have been climbing as well as depression, and these are all conditions that we can assess.”

The medical group offers in-person appointments with CDC-recommended safety protocols in place and also offers telemedicine where patients can reach a doctor virtually.

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko shows us ProHealth’s latest Newtown facility as well as other ways they are keeping patients safe during this time.