NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As patients are being discharged from hospital settings at earlier stages of recovery than ever before, VNA Community Healthcare & Hospice works to help people address healthcare challenges, avoid hospital readmission and stay at home for the holidays.

Whether someone is recovering from illness or surgery, living with a chronic condition, or facing the end of their life, VNACHCH is beside them each step of the way. The agency also offers support and resources to caregivers, and wellness opportunities, education and advice to members of the community through clinics and classes.