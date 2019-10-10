1  of  2
Breaking News
Connecticut Sun: Road to the Championship – The Sun preps for Game 5 of the WNBA Finals On-Sale Now: Tickets for A Concert for Recovery starring Keith Urban

Psychic Medium Angelina Diana shares what to look for in a Psychic Medium

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —  Psychic Medium Angelina Diana, Certified by The Forever Family Foundation and heard on Kiss 957 with Courtney & Kiss in the Morning joins us.

Diana shares what to look for when finding an ethical Psychic Medium along with the following:

  • The difference between a psychic and a medium
  • No such thing as a curse
  • No such thing as using a candle to attract what you want
  • Signs of an ethical real psychic medium

Upcoming Events:

Medium Monday on Kiss 957 with Courtney & Kiss in the morning 9:00 Am October 21st

Mini group reading October 27th Manchester CT

For more upcoming events, click here.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.