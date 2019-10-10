Psychic Medium Angelina Diana shares what to look for in a Psychic Medium

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Psychic Medium Angelina Diana, Certified by The Forever Family Foundation and heard on Kiss 957 with Courtney & Kiss in the Morning joins us.

Diana shares what to look for when finding an ethical Psychic Medium along with the following:

The difference between a psychic and a medium

No such thing as a curse

No such thing as using a candle to attract what you want

Signs of an ethical real psychic medium

Upcoming Events:

Medium Monday on Kiss 957 with Courtney & Kiss in the morning 9:00 Am October 21st

Mini group reading October 27th Manchester CT

For more upcoming events, click here.