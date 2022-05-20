New Haven, CT (WTNH) – We’ve all heard of IV Therapy used for various medical purposes, but

did you know it could help with things like weight loss, immunity support, and even a hangover?

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko spoke with Ana Mota, a Board Certified Family Nurse Practitioner and Founder of Pulse IV Therapy in Hamden. She talked about the background of her business and why she started it.



Watch this segment and learn about the many services Pulse IV Therapy offers, including IV vitamin and mineral therapy, Medical consultations and Micronutrient testing. All of these are delivered in a very warm and welcoming environment tailored to the individual’s health goals.

IV Therapy offers a variety of vitamins, minerals, and amino acids delivered at the cellular level. When administered directly into the bloodstream, these nutrients are absorbed faster and in higher concentrations, rendering them more effective than traditional oral supplements.



You may want to visit Pulse IV Therapy to help with:

– Dehydration

– Weight loss

– Energy

– Immunity support

– Hangover cure

– Chelation Therapy

Pulse IV Therapy will have a booth at Hamden Festival, Saturday, June 11. You can stop by, ask questions and learn all about it!

On June 5, 2022 – Pulse IV Therapy will be hosting a promotional event at their Hamden location to celebrate their one-year anniversary. There will be hors d’oeuvre, raffles, and discounts on all services!

To learn more, visit their website at: https://pulseivtherapy.com/