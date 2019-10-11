Pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts, family fun and more at Bishop’s Orchards

GUILFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Pumpkin picking, apple cider donuts and family fun are all the ingredients to a perfect fall. That’s why at Bishop’s Orchards, they’ve been providing all this and more for nearly 150 years.

They’ve also got lots of kids activities like their apple train, hay pyramid, corn pit and this year, two brand new barrel slides.

The over 300-acre farm in Guilford offers a variety of homemade goods from donuts to pies and now, even ice cream at their new creamery.

And the food doesn’t stop there, on weekends you can check out their food truck and even a wine bar while you search for the perfect pumpkin.

It all goes back to Bishop’s mission of family, food, and fun for all.

For more information, visit Bishop’s Orchards online.









