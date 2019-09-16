Breaking News
Quassy Amusement Park offers something for everyone!

by: Christina Alexander

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Quassy Amusement Park has evolved over the last 20 years…. offering something for everyone.

If you’re a Middlebury native, you remember the days of the monster roller coaster and quarter nights!

But the family owned property now has a world class roller coaster and a full-fledged water park!

We are joined by someone who played a big role in that transition is Quassy President and President of the New England Association of Amusement Parks, Eric Anderson.

Upcoming Event:

The 28th Annual OKTOBERFEST Sept. 28 & 29 at Quassy.

Offering live music and fantastic food both days in the OKTOBERFEST Pavilion. 11 a.m. To 5 p.m. With music starting at 1 p.m. Use promo code OKTOBERFEST19 for special meal and all-day ride pass special.

