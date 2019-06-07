Quassy Continues to Thrill Families
MIDDLEBURY, Conn. (WTNH) - In its 111th season, there is more family friendly fun at Quassy Amusement Park and Waterpark in Middlebury than ever. Park owners prides themselves on having some of the most popular rides, as well as a large water park.
Constantly improving the park's infrastructure has also been important. "In general the whole park has had a facelift. Anyone who hasn't been here in a long time if they come back they'll be very surprised at how the park looks now since the parked looked 10 to 15 years ago,” says Quassy's owner and president Eric Anderson.
With safety first, they try to keep ride height requirements low so that adults and children can ride together. "We are a family park we want parents to enjoy the day with their children so all rides and attractions are built to a parent can go on the ride with their child," adds Anderson. He also touts the park's affordability for families, including a Saturday night carload deal for $50 for up to ten people in a vehicle.
Quassy has water slides for visitors of all ages, including one that allows two people to ride together on the same float. It's roller coasters are also big draws. For younger riders the Little Dipper is one of the original continuously operated metal roller coaster in the country. The Wooden Warrior is also special, in the top 50 wooden coasters in the United States, drawing people from all over to experience its speed and airtime.
Anderson says the Wooden Warrior's appeal is worldwide "We have groups from Germany that come and this year we're hosting a group from France. They are coaster enthusiasts that travel all over the United States and were fortunate now to be in that mix."
Quassy also features a lake front restaurant and many quick food options as well as one of the largest arcades in Connecticut with more than 100 games. To learn more go to Quassy.com
