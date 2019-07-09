The Queenship Confidence Conference coming to New Haven

It’s a forum designed to meet every stage of womanhood. The mission behind it all is to empower today’s Queens in boldness, beauty and brains.

CEO and Founder of Iron Sharpens Iron Mentor Denya McGee, Founder of Shape The Nation Taliyah McGee and Motivational Speaker Trenee McGee tell us about the Queenship Confidence Conference.

There will be general sessions, intimate breakout sessions, Q & A, networking and vendors.

The conference will be held at the Omni New Haven Hotel at Yale on Saturday, August 10 from 10:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.