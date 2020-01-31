Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Basketball Team Inspires Local Students

HAMDEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The power of sports can go far beyond the court. The women of Quinnipiac University’s Women’s Basketball team are recognized for their athletic skills, but its the connection to their community that sets them apart.

At their annual College Experience Day, over 2,500 local school-aged students were introduced to the power of higher education and, of course, sports.

“I’m hoping that the students can realize that today is a fun day to come out and see a college campus,” said Eric Grgurich, Executive Director of the People’s United Center. “They can aspire for their collegiate goals and also come away with some learning objectives from the game.”



The game was held at the impressive People’s United Center where the QU Bobcats defeated the Monmouth University Hawks in an electrifying game.

“Our students inspired by the student athletes here and they can see what they can become, what they can do in their future,” said Lexi Distasio, a fifth grade teacher at Helen Street School in Hamden. “It just reinforces the importance of education and athletics across the board.”

