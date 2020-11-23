Raw honey health benefits with OMV/ Sticky Situations

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As cold and flu season is upon us on top of everything else, did you know the immune boosting benefits of raw honey?

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Here with the details from Sticky Situations in Olde Mistick Village is Co-Owner Jennifer Baudro.

OMV/ Sticky Situations is a small family business specializing in raw and unfiltered honey. They raise their own bees and provide pollination small, organic farms. The result of this pollination is their array of delicious honeys, honey butters, and honey mustards.

The following are covered:

Raw honey as preventative measure for cold and flu season.

Holiday light spectacular, kicking off Wednesday, Nov 25.

Customizable gift box options, that are healthy and delicious.

To learn more, click here.