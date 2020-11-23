Raw honey health benefits with OMV/ Sticky Situations

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As cold and flu season is upon us on top of everything else, did you know the immune boosting benefits of raw honey?

This is part of the OMV Merchant Series.

Here with the details from Sticky Situations in Olde Mistick Village is Co-Owner Jennifer Baudro.

OMV/ Sticky Situations is a small family business specializing in raw and unfiltered honey. They raise their own bees and provide pollination small, organic farms. The result of this pollination is their array of delicious honeys, honey butters, and honey mustards.

The following are covered:

  • Raw honey as preventative measure for cold and flu season.
  • Holiday light spectacular, kicking off Wednesday, Nov 25.
  • Customizable gift box options, that are healthy and delicious.

To learn more, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.