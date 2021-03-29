RDTV Celebrates National Nutrition Month

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — It’s National Nutrition Month!

People across the country are taking the month of march to try and eat better. Fortunately, Registered Dietitian Toby Amidor is here to help.

Wonderful Pistachios: It’s one of the highest protein snack nuts available. Each serving offers six grams of plant protein that help fuel your body with essential amino acids. Plus, about 90 percent of the fats found in pistachios are the unsaturated kind that help you feel fuller longer.

Pom Wonderful: It has four times the antioxidants as green tea and

helps fight those free radicals that can cause damage to the body’s cells.

Each sixteen-ounce bottle contains the juice of four whole Pomegranates and nothing else – no added sugar, colors, fillers, or preservatives.

