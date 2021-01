NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — With the new year in full swing, we are all looking for flavorful ways to change things up in the kitchen without all the hassle!

Registered Dietitian and Chef, Toby Amidor joins us to share simple ways to help create a healthy new menu for the new year.

What you will see in the video:

Making and pouring of the POM smoothie

Steaming asparagus

Sprinkling pistachios on asparagus

Beauty shot of plated asparagus

Learn more at, TobyAmidorNutrition.com.