Rebekah George shares favorite items to keep you on track this fall

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Fall is officially here and that means bring on the apple cider, pumpkin patch visits and switching up your routines.

Today, Lifestyle Expert Rebekah George joins us to talk about some of her favorite items to keep you on track this fall.

The single-serve Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternatives come with an attached cup of crunchy toppings. One side includes Almond Breeze’s creamy Vanilla Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative, the other side includes crunchy toppings featuring Blue Diamond almonds. Almond Breeze Almondmilk Yogurt Alternative is made with Almond Breeze Almondmilk, so it is free from dairy, lactose and soy and is a good source of fiber and calcium. Visit AlmondBreeze.com for more information.

Burlington offers all of the fall essentials for up to 60% off other retailers prices every day. Now through December 2nd, donate $1 or more at checkout to the Leukemia & Lymphoma Society to help those affected by blood cancers. Visit Burlington.com to find a store near you.

Harken is an oaky, buttery Chardonnay style that was popular in the 1980’s but they chose to harken back to the time when they felt wine was made authentically. It’s aged for 7 months in a unique fusion of American combined with French oak barrels where they extract the best flavors from both to create this beautiful taste profile that come from the aging process and their Monterrey and Clarksburg, California sourced Chardonnay grapes. Their packaging exudes the passion and fun that goes into making and drinking Harken. It’s available at local groceries and independent retailers, or at HarkenWines.com

Amber, which is the easiest way to protect, store and stream your digital memories. Amber is the first all-in-one smart storage platform and streaming device built for convenience, privacy and security. It is the perfect solution to ensuring all of your family memories at the pumpkin patch are stored safely. I like to think of it as a modern-day time capsule for your most precious photos, data, and other files. Personal data is safely saved on your own Amber device and anything that is stored in Amber is protected forever. Learn more at myamberlife.com.