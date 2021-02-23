Recruitment and the application process for ACES-Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents if you’ve ever considered an arts magnet school education for your child, now is the time to apply.

From Area Cooperative Educational Services or ACES, Magnet School Coach, Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak joins us.

The following are covered:

  • As a magnet school coach what are some of the first things you tell parents?
  • What makes ACES-Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School unique?
  • What is the application process?
  • Who is eligible?
  • What is the school environment like at Wintergreen?

Virtual Open house: Will be from 5:30p.m.-6:30 p.m. on the following Monday nights: February 22, March 8, March 22 and April 5.

Upcoming event: Family Art night in April in conjunction with one of our university partnerships, exploring art and numeracy, and “Theatre for Young Audiences” a theatre class at Quinnipiac starts with our virtual learner’s 2/24, both university partnerships exploring arts integration with ACES-Wintergreen.

Learn more at www.aces.org.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.