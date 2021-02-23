Recruitment and the application process for ACES-Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Parents if you’ve ever considered an arts magnet school education for your child, now is the time to apply.

From Area Cooperative Educational Services or ACES, Magnet School Coach, Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak joins us.

The following are covered:

As a magnet school coach what are some of the first things you tell parents?

What makes ACES-Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School unique?

What is the application process?

Who is eligible?

What is the school environment like at Wintergreen?

Virtual Open house: Will be from 5:30p.m.-6:30 p.m. on the following Monday nights: February 22, March 8, March 22 and April 5.

Upcoming event: Family Art night in April in conjunction with one of our university partnerships, exploring art and numeracy, and “Theatre for Young Audiences” a theatre class at Quinnipiac starts with our virtual learner’s 2/24, both university partnerships exploring arts integration with ACES-Wintergreen.

Learn more at www.aces.org.