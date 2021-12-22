Recruitment for ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — If your child has an interest in the arts, ACES Wintergreen Interdistrict Magnet School might be a great fit.
Joining us with more is ACES Magnet Coach Ingrid Ellinger-Doviak.
The following are covered:
- ACES WIMS focuses on integrating the arts into the curriculum. Why is this important?
- What types of classes does ACES Wintergreen offer?
- Do you think individualized instruction is beneficial to students?
- Who could benefit from enrolling in your school? What type of student?
- How can the parents watching learn more?
Aces-Wintergreen Open House is on Monday, January 10, 2022 in person from 5:30-7:00pm.
To learn more, visit www.aces.org/wims