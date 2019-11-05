Refresh your home with Plymouth Glass & Mirror

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– When remodeling your home, sometimes it just takes a small change to make a big difference. Plymouth Glass & Mirror has serviced Connecticut and it’s glass installation and repair needs for over 35 years and is helping homeowners do just that.

The full service glass replacement provider can refresh your home with custom glass showers to fit your budget and vision.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside Plymouth’s gorgeous showroom in Thomaston and even visits a customer’s home to see their brand new, custom glass shower.

You can find more information on how you can refresh your shower and on Plymouth’s other services here.







