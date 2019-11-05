Breaking News
Vehicle fire halts traffic on Interstate 91 Southbound in Windsor

Refresh your home with Plymouth Glass & Mirror

CT Style

by: Natasha Lubczenko

Posted: / Updated:

THOMASTON, Conn. (WTNH)– When remodeling your home, sometimes it just takes a small change to make a big difference. Plymouth Glass & Mirror has serviced Connecticut and it’s glass installation and repair needs for over 35 years and is helping homeowners do just that.

The full service glass replacement provider can refresh your home with custom glass showers to fit your budget and vision.

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us inside Plymouth’s gorgeous showroom in Thomaston and even visits a customer’s home to see their brand new, custom glass shower.

You can find more information on how you can refresh your shower and on Plymouth’s other services here.



Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.