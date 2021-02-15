Regional Water Authority PipeSafe Protection Program

CT Style

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH)  The Regional Water Authority’s PipeSafe Protection Programs can go for as little as $5 a month, you can protect your water lines, sewer and septic lines and in-home plumbing.

  • Most homeowners don’t realize all the water lines and pipes from the curb to your house are their responsibility. And if something breaks, most homeowners’ insurance policies do not cover it.
  • PipeSafe is affordable. For as little as $5 a month, you can protect your water lines, sewer and septic lines and in-home plumbing.
  • You can call us 24/7 if there is a problem with your water, sewer line or septic.
  • We respond within hours; we cover the cost of repairs up to $5000 including restorations to your property in the area of the repair.

Enrolling in PipeSafe is easy. It only takes a few minutes. You can do it by visiting their website, www.pipe-safe.com or by calling the PipeSafe customer care team at 203-562-4020.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.