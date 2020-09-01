Retirees can live a carefree, confident life at Elim Park

CHESHIRE, Conn. (WTNH) — Nestled on 40 acres in the historic town of Cheshire lies Elim Park—a nationally-recognized senior living community working to make retirement fun & customizable.

President and CEO Brian Bedard believes that life after retirement is the best chapter and says that they’re prepared to make that a reality for all of their residents.

“This is a place to come and participate, to embrace life and to live it in a vibrant and enthusiastic manner,” he said. “When you move into Elim Park, you have the autonomy and the independence to eat here, to exercise here, but also if you need care or services– it’s here under one roof. ”

Residents can enjoy the use of three dining venues and a brand-new ice cream parlor for a unique culinary experience. For entertainment, there’s Nelson Hall Theater which hosts a variety of shows. And to keep active, retirees have access to a large indoor swimming pool, state –of-the-art equipment and fitness classes.

And while these resources have always been a part of life at Elim Park, the retirement community stepped up even more for its residents during the height of the pandemic–offering meal delivery, virtual fitness classes, personal shopping and more.

“We didn’t have to leave our apartment. Everything was delivered–meals, mail. And things were always done with a smile,” said Doreen Schiavo, who’s lived in one of Elim’s customizable apartment homes for the past eight years.

She added that she feels safe at Elim and that being able to design her own space gave her a sense of identity in this new stage of her life.

“When you come home in the evening and close your door, it’s like you’re in your own home,” she said. “I have peace of mind, my children have peace of mind because they don’t have to worry about me.”

It’s this feeling of security that President Brian Bedard wants all of his residents to feel. And with its campus slowly and safely reopening, the future is bright at Elim Park.

“We want this to be the best part of your life,” he said. “We want to exceed your expectations and we’re enthusiastic and excited to do that.”

