New Haven, CT (WTNH) – CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko is joined in the CT Style Kitchen by Michael Corso and Chef Ken Arnone of Rio Salado in Mystic, CT. Chef Arnone makes a delicious Baja Langosta dish and shows off Rio Salado’s Chipotle Chicken Enchilada and El Jefe Burrito.

Rio Salado is a modern, upscale Mexican restaurant located in Mystic, CT. They are open 7 days a week for lunch & dinner and serve brunch on Saturdays and Sundays.

Below the restaurant is a recently opened sandwich & salad shopped named Rio Rapido. In addition, they have an upscale, members-only lounge named El Sueno.

To see all that Rio Salado has to offer, go to https://www.rio-salado.com/.