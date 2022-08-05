ASHFORD, Conn. (WTNH)–Doing good one house at a time. Rockoff Realty donates $100 to local animal rescues for every home their clients buy or sell. Most recently, Our Companions Animal Rescue & Sanctuary received $3,200.

“About four years ago, my wife and I decided to take some of our commissions and donate it to local animal rescues and shelters across Connecticut,” explains Kevin Rockoff, owner of Rockoff Realty. “Every time one of our clients buys or sells a home, we donate $100 to a rescue and we do it quarterly. So in Q2 of this year, we had sold 32 houses, so we donated $3200 to Our Companions.”

CEO of Our Companions Susan Linker is grateful for the support: “We are 100% funded by donations, so we were thrilled to be the charity that was the beneficiary for the donation that they give when they sell houses. Having this population of animals, it’s expensive, you know the veterinary costs alone, but we also have to have staff here as well. So it’s really just allowing us to continue what we do and provide the highest level of care.”

Watch as CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to the sanctuary to see the impact of the generosity.

For more information: ourcompanions.org & rockoffrealty.com