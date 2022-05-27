New Haven, CT (WTNH) – As Connecticut’s residential real estate market continues to offer low housing inventory and high demand, most people would say it’s still a selller’s market. This is keeping local realtors very busy, although finding homes to list can often be a challenge.

CT Style Express Host Natasha Lubczenko recently met with Kevin Rockoff, owner of Rockoff Realty, based in Amston, Connecticut, to discuss how his company’s unique financial model might benefit homeowners that are looking to sell.

The Internet has changed how people buy and sell homes, but Realtors’ pricing models haven’t.

While most Brokerages charge home-sellers a 2.5% or 3% listing fee, Rockoff Realty offers sellers the same services for only a 1% listing fee.

Kevin Rockoff said, “Since we introduced our 1% pricing model in late 2017 we have saved our clients over $1.7 million dollars! We have dozens of all 5-Star reviews that serve as testimony to the fact that “it works” and there are no gimmicks or hidden fees.”

Watch this interview to learn what services Rockoff Realty offers clients and see pictures of the homes they have recently sold. They’ll discuss the savings their clients realized, had they hired another Broker to do the same job at the traditional 2.5% listing fee.

There’s also a philanthropic side to Rockoff Realty. Kevin and his wife and business partner started a fund called “Realtors for the Rescues,” in which every time one of their clients buys or sells a home, they donate $100 to a local animal rescue shelter. Since starting this program, they have donated nearly $25,000 to Connecticut animal shelters.

