New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – We all know that taking care of our pets can be an expensive endeavor. Veterinary bills can really add up, and nobody knows that better than the folks who run animal shelters.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko recently spoke with Jodi Dougherty, Founder of Running for Rescues, a Connecticut-based nonprofit dedicated to helping animal shelters and rescue organizations throughout the country, pay for veterinary expenses.

Jodi started the nonprofit 11 years ago, and she came up with the idea of fundraising for the foundation through running. As a runner herself, Jodi felt that it was the perfect way for people to contribute to her cause, and they could do it locally or remotely, throughout the year.

Running for Rescue’s main source of funding comes from runners all over the country, who fundraise for them, independently. The nonprofit also sells a small line of clothing that they offer online, and 100% of any item you purchase goes to charity.

Mulligans & Mutts is a 5k race taking place this Saturday, Nov. 5, at Hawks Landing Country Club in Southington from 10:30am – 12:30 pm. Their goal is to raise $10,000 with this event, but if people can’t make it to the race, they can still donate online, or runners can independently fundraise as well.

Let’s say you have a race coming up in the next month or two or you’re starting to plan for your spring races. If you visit their Website and just follow the prompts, it will tell you how to set up your own fundraising page, which doesn’t cost anything. There is no minimum you have to raise – whether it’s $5 or $5,000, they’re happy to receive your donation.

Watch this interview, and you’ll get to see Kiwi, a cute little dog living at a shelter, who had been rescued from an abuse situation. She needed surgery, but there was no budget left to help her. So the shelter reached out to Jodi and her foundation was able to help pay for the cost of Kiwi’s surgery expenses and veterinary bills.

Be sure to check out Running For Rescue’s website at: www.running4rescues.org.