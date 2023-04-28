New Haven, Conn. (WTNH) – The MahoneySabol 5k at the Travelers Championship takes place

THIS SATURDAY, April 29, to raise funds and awareness for the neurodegenerative disease calledamyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS). MahoneySabol has been supporting the ALS Center of Excellence at the Hospital for Special Care in New Britain since 2016, and has raised approximately and has raised approximately $500,000 in that time.

CT Style Host Natasha Lubczenko met with MahoneySabol Partner Michael Sabol, and

Brian Savo, an ALS patient at the ALS Center of Excellence to learn about the MahoneySabol 5k, and about ALS.

Watch this interview as Michael & Brian answer the following questions:

What is ALS? Amyotrophic lateral sclerosis is a rare neurological disease that affects motor neurons – the nerve cells in the brains and spinal cord that control voluntary muscle movement. ALS is a progressive disease, meaning the symptoms get worse over time. There is no cure for ALS and no effective treatment to reverse its progression.

What do the funds raised support? The funds raised by the MahoneySabol 5K at the Travelers Championship help Hospital for Special Care provide medical treatment and access to clinical trials to approximately 90% of Connecticut’s ALS patients. A portion of each runner registration supports the cause and runners and walkers have been raising funds online to support the hospital.

Why seek treatment at the ALS Center of Excellence? The hospital is recognized by the ALS Association as a Center of Excellence and is also the only Healey Platform Trial Site in the state. The Healey Platform is the largest clinical trials program in the country focused on slowing the progression of ALS and finding a cure.

Patients like Brian Savo, have access to a multidisciplinary model of care – so they get to see their entire care team at each appointment – and all of those specialists work together to make sure every need is met. The team includes neurologists, physical, occupational, speech and respiratory therapists, registered dieticians, social workers and partners in care like staff from the Connecticut ALS Association.



To learn more about the MahoneySabol 5k or how to donate, be sure to check out their

website: https://travelerschampionship.com/mahoneysabol5k/



Event Date:

Saturday, April 29

FitKids Run: 10:30 am

5K: 11:00 am

Fitness Walk: 11:00 am

Post-Race Celebration: 11:15 am – 12:30 pm

For more information about the ALS Center of Excellence at Hospital for Special Care, visit their website: https://hfsc.org/specialties/neuromuscular-care/als-center-of-excellence/