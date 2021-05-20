Ryders Health facilities offer safe environment for care and recovery

STRATFORD, Conn. (WTNH)– Healthcare facilities have had to take extra safety precautions during the pandemic to protect their staff and residents. Ryders Health Management, which has eight rehabilitation and nursing facilities around the state, has made lasting changes to safety protocols at all locations.

“We’ve really been able to increase our protocols, our disinfecting, our cleaning,” says Ryders Chief Clinical Officer, William Boyce. “We’ve been able to maintain and contain the virus like we couldn’t in the beginning.”

Other safety measures include ultraviolet air purification technology, check-in kiosks with hands-free infrared thermometers, and risk assessments for patients upon entry.

“The risk assessment helps us identify any risk factors; if they have been exposed prior to coming in, where they were prior to being hospitalized, and that helps us determine how long they need to stay in an isolation area,” explains Ryders Admissions Director Roberta Desell. “All of the private rooms that we offer for our patients coming in keeps them safe so they’re not exposed to anyone that they haven’t already been exposed to.”

CT Style’s Natasha Lubczenko takes us to Lord Chamberlain Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Stratford to learn more about the new protocols in place!