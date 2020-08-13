Safety protocols put in place at Planet Fitness

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — A Connecticut gym is making it easier and safer than ever to get your workouts back.

From Planet Fitness, VP of Operations Mike Shapiro is here to share the new safety procedures.

The following questions are covered:

What are some of the safety procedures you have put into place since reopening?

What is the cleaning procedure like?

What are some reasons people should consider going back to the gym and joining Planet Fitness?

What is the idea behind judgement free zone?

Is there anything else members can do to stay safe?

To learn more, click here.