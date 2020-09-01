Sale at the Dressing Room Boutique until Sept. 25th

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — Ladies, the seasons are changing, and it is time to start thinking about fall.

Joining us today is News 8 Stylist and Owner of The Dressing Room Boutiques Chris Rinere in both Madison and Wallingford.

If you have an event you know is coming up in the future, you do not want to miss this! This is a great opportunity to get your dress at a major discount.

The following questions are covered:

What is the shopping experience like?

Tell us about the legendary sale that has been going on?

What can customers find?

What are the fall trends?

New fall arrivals are starting to come in, the Dressing Room Boutique will be showing lots more in their next segment!

To download the Dressing Room Boutiques App, click here.

To learn more, click here.