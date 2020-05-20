Liberty Bank is dedicated to helping community and veterans

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — As we recognize Memorial Day, News 8 and Liberty Bank have teamed up to Salute Our Troops.

Liberty Bank is dedicated to their community and customers, including our veterans during this time.

Madison Branch Manager Troy Bree joins us via zoom to share the details of Liberty Bank‘s dedication.

Liberty Bank’s year-round dedication to veterans through Save-A-Suit.

2019 drive held in November was a huge success!

Madison Branch is a year-round drop off location for suits and other gently used or new attire for veterans looking to get back into the workforce.

In addition to helping veterans through Save-A-Suit, Liberty Bank’s employees volunteer throughout the year to help organizations they are passionate about, including those that support homeless veterans and veterans seeking care.

Liberty Bank maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement.