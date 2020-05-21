1  of  3
Liberty Bank: Save A Suit Dedicated to Helping Veterans

Salute Our Troops

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — News 8 has partnered with Liberty Bank as we Salute Our Troops this Memorial Day.

Liberty Bank proudly supports Save A Suit!

Here with all the details is Founder Scott Sokolowski:

  • How Save A Suit works?
  • How has COVID-19 affected veterans?
  • What type of other support is provided top veterans as they return to civilian life?
  • What typically is the response after veterans receive a suit?
  • How can people donate or take part?

To learn more, click here.

Liberty Bank maintains a longstanding commitment to superior personal service and unparalleled community involvement.

