Liberty Bank supports Veterans with Save-A-Suit

This year, Liberty Bank joins CT Style as we "Salute Our Troops" for Veteran's Day.

Liberty Bank, Madison Branch Manager Troy Bree join us via Zoom to share the details.

Tell us about the upcoming Save-A-Suit Drive; How people can donate and what items are most needed during this time?

How has COVID-19 drastically impacted our veterans, especially those who are currently seeking job opportunities?

How long has Liberty Bank been a Save-A-Suit community partner and why is this year’s support so important?

Liberty Bank’s Save-A-Suit Drive takes place on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Liberty Bank’s Madison Branch located at 859 Boston Post Rd.

For other drop off locations throughout the year, go to saveasuit.org.

Save A Suit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Providing veterans and active duty members with professional business attire, resources, and other support to help them transition from the military to a civilian career.