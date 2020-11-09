Liberty Bank supports Veterans with Save-A-Suit

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year, Liberty Bank joins CT Style as we “Salute Our Troops” for Veteran’s Day.
Liberty Bank, Madison Branch Manager Troy Bree join us via Zoom to share the details.
- Tell us about the upcoming Save-A-Suit Drive; How people can donate and what items are most needed during this time?
- How has COVID-19 drastically impacted our veterans, especially those who are currently seeking job opportunities?
- How long has Liberty Bank been a Save-A-Suit community partner and why is this year’s support so important?
Liberty Bank’s Save-A-Suit Drive takes place on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Liberty Bank’s Madison Branch located at 859 Boston Post Rd.
For other drop off locations throughout the year, go to saveasuit.org.
Save A Suit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Providing veterans and active duty members with professional business attire, resources, and other support to help them transition from the military to a civilian career.