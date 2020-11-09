 

Liberty Bank supports Veterans with Save-A-Suit

Salute Our Troops

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year, Liberty Bank joins CT Style as we Salute Our Troopsfor Veteran’s Day.

Liberty Bank, Madison Branch Manager Troy Bree join us via Zoom to share the details.

  • Tell us about the upcoming Save-A-Suit Drive; How people can donate and what items are most needed during this time? 
  • How has COVID-19 drastically impacted our veterans, especially those who are currently seeking job opportunities? 
  • How long has Liberty Bank been a Save-A-Suit community partner and why is this year’s support so important?

Liberty Bank’s Save-A-Suit Drive takes place on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Liberty Bank’s Madison Branch located at 859 Boston Post Rd.

For other drop off locations throughout the year, go to saveasuit.org.

Save A Suit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Providing veterans and active duty members with professional business attire, resources, and other support to help them transition from the military to a civilian career.

