Liberty Bank’s Save-A-Suit Drive

Salute Our Troops

by: Christina Alexander

Posted: / Updated:

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —This year, Liberty Bank joins CT Style as we “Salute our Troops for Veteran’s Day.

Here with all the details is Executive Director of Save a Suit, Angela Ackerman.

Save A Suit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Providing veterans and active duty members with professional business attire, resources, and other support to help them transition from the military to a civilian career.

The following are covered:

  • How Covid-19 has affected veterans
  • What type of other support is provided to veterans as they return to civilian life
  • What typically is the response after veterans receive a suit
  • How people can donate or take part

Liberty Bank’s Save-A-Suit Drive takes place on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Liberty Bank’s Madison Branch located at 859 Boston Post Rd.

For other drop off locations throughout the year, go to saveasuit.org, for questions, email donate@saveasuit.org.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

CT Style Content Disclaimer

The information, advice and answers displayed in the CT Style section of WTNH.com are those of individual sponsors and guests and not WTNH-TV/Nexstar Media Group, Inc. WTNH.com presents this content on behalf of each participating CT Style sponsor.