NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —This year, Liberty Bank joins CT Style as we “Salute our Troops“ for Veteran’s Day.

Here with all the details is Executive Director of Save a Suit, Angela Ackerman.

Save A Suit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Providing veterans and active duty members with professional business attire, resources, and other support to help them transition from the military to a civilian career.

Liberty Bank’s Save-A-Suit Drive takes place on Friday, November 13 and Saturday, November 14 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. each day at Liberty Bank’s Madison Branch located at 859 Boston Post Rd.

For other drop off locations throughout the year, go to saveasuit.org, for questions, email donate@saveasuit.org.