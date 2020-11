NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — This year, Pilgrim Furniture and Mattress City joins CT Style as we “Salute our Troops” for Veterans Day.

Owner Debbie Albert joins us from their showroom, via Zoom.

The following are covered:

Pride in hiring veterans

Toys for Tots campaign

Trends this fall for furniture

Veterans Day sale

Learn more at PilgrimFurnitureCity.com