NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — We salute our troops on Veterans Day!

Subway encourages Veterans to join the family, whether that be at its headquarters located in Milford, or in one of its individually owned and operated restaurants throughout the state.

Joining us Franchise Owner Govind Patel along with Senior Legal Assistant Whitney Douglas to share their experience as Veterans and their love for the Subway brand, the opportunities, and its commitment to being a better neighbor.

Subway gives back year-round to many organizations, including CT Fallen Heroes, Milford VFW Post 7788, Homes for the Brave, CT Food Bank, Boys and Girls Club, and more.

This year, Subway HQ supported veterans by hosting a clothing drive (10/28-11/11) to benefit Save-A-Suit Foundation. The local nonprofit organization provides former military and college graduates seeking employment with professional business attire. They collected gently used business attire and donated to local Veterans seeking employment.

Subway also announced it will donate more than $7000 to CT Fallen Heroes and Homes for the Brave in honor of Veterans Day.

