Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun 2020

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) —Veterans Day is right around the corner and Mohegan Sun is reminding us that Vets Rock!

Here with the details on their annual event, is Public Events Manager, Lauren Willard.

The Sixth Annual Vets Rock at Mohegan Sun will take place on Friday, November 6th from Noon-6pm located in the Earth Expo and Convention Center.

Mohegan Sun is implementing health and safety practices such as non-invasive temp checks at all entrances, requiring masks, encouraging hand washing/sanitizer use, and physical distancing.

Save-A-Suit is an organization who provides professional business attire and other resources to help support the transition from military life to a civilian career. As of last year’s event, Save-A-Suit has donated over 800 suits. They are offering their services at our event again; pre-registration is required through our website.

Yale New Haven Health will be administering flu shots for free at their booth. Registration at the booth is required and limited supplies!

