Salvation Army: Day of Giving

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WTNH) — The Salvation Army brings help and hope to thousands around the state facing poverty, hunger, and job loss. And on Thursday October 21st, there’s an opportunity for you to get involved.

Here to tell us about the ‘restoring hope day of giving’ is major Debra Ashcraft–Divisional Commander of the Salvation Army Southern New England Division.

Restoring Hope Day of Giving

The Salvation Army’s Restoring Hope Day of Giving will be held on Thursday, October 21st on WTNH to benefit The Salvation Army in Connecticut.

As so many of our Connecticut neighbors struggle with poverty, The Salvation Army, along with generous donors, bring help and hope for those who are feeling hopeless.

The Salvation Army feeds the hungry families, houses the homeless, educates children, helps disaster survivors, supports first responders, and brightens the holidays for thousands of children and families.

In 2020, 1.7 million meals have been provided in CT.

Over 1,500 individuals have been provided shelter at The Salvation Army’s Marshall House family shelter in Hartford, the family shelter in Waterbury, the men’s shelter in New Britain and the warming center in Hartford.

99% of children at The Salvation Army’s The Right Place early learning center reach the age-appropriate skills needed for kindergarten.

Human trafficking survivors are provided long-term case management for sex and labor trafficking. Over 450 case management sessions have been provided.

The Salvation Army helps with Thanksgiving and Christmas. 3,910 food baskets have been provided and 35,170 toys have been distributed.

Tune in to WTNH on October 21st or give help now by texting “Hope4CT” to 71777.