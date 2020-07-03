Breaking News
Save a Suit expanding services to help more Veterans, Salute Our Troops

CT Style

by: CT Style Staff

Posted: / Updated:

News 8 along with Liberty Bank are proud to Salute Our Troops this Fourth of July.

Liberty Bank has teamed up with Save a Suit to make sure veterans are dressed for success.

The Executive Director of Save a Suit Angela Ackerman joins CT Style with the details in the video above.

Veteran Testimonial from Keith C. from the Army:

“I have slowly been working on myself and conquering my PTSD to be able to re-enter the workforce. This suit will give me the confidence I need to look as professional as ever. Thank you for helping Veterans in this way.”

Save A Suit is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization. Providing veterans and active duty members with professional business attire, resources, and other support to help them transition from the military to a civilian career.

To learn about how you can help and/or get involved, go to saveasuit.org.

